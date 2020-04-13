Latest News
- Norwood, Morristown cancel July 4 parades amid pandemic
- Oswego County reports two new positive cases of COVID-19; Total now 47
- Lawmakers call on state to rollback new renewable energy siting board, give back local voices
- Jefferson County confirms additional COVID-19 case Tuesday; county case total at 47
- Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce temporarily closing office
- Carthage board to meet via Zoom
- Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63
- Two more COVID-19 patients recovered in Lewis County
Most Popular
-
Friends remember Jefferson County Legislator Carolyn Fitzpatrick
-
Two people killed when car hits tree in Lewis
-
With CDC recommending public mask wearing, locals take to their sewing machines
-
Netflix’s ‘Unorthodox’ went to lengths to get Hasidic Jewish customs right
-
Potsdam diner adds positive take away to its takeout meals
