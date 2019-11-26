Col. Matthew Bresko, commander of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, left, hands a plate full of food to a Fort Drum soldier Tuesday morning during the annual Thanksgiving meal service at the Muleskinner Dining Facility on post. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Loaded mashed potatoes and other Thanksgiving meal sides sit in containers to be served Tuesday morning before the start of the annual Thanksgiving meal service at the Muleskinner Dining Facility at Fort Drum. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Sgt. Bria Mason, left, and Maj. Kevin Matheny of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade stand together ready to serve food to Fort Drum soldiers Tuesday morning before the start of the annual Thanksgiving meal service at the Muleskinner Dining Facility on post. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Command Sgt. Maj. Roy L. Young carves meat to serve to Fort Drum soldiers Tuesday morning during the annual Thanksgiving meal service at the Muleskinner Dining Facility on post. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Sgt. Bria Mason, right, gets help scooping macaroni and cheese into a container to be served before the start of the annual Thanksgiving meal service Tuesday morning at the Muleskinner Dining Facility at Fort Drum. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Fresh cranberry sauce and other Thanksgiving meal sides sit in containers to be served Tuesday morning before the start of the annual Thanksgiving meal service at the Muleskinner Dining Facility at Fort Drum. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Maj. Kevin Matheny of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, right, hands a plate full of food to a Fort Drum soldier Tuesday morning during the annual Thanksgiving meal service at the Muleskinner Dining Facility on post. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Pastries sit on plates waiting to be served Tuesday morning before the start of the annual Thanksgiving meal service at the Muleskinner Dining Facility at Fort Drum. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
FORT DRUM — The mouth-watering smell of roasted turkey, stuffing and loaded mashed potatoes wafted through the air Tuesday morning long before soldiers entered the Muleskinner Dining Facility on post for the annual Thanksgiving meal service.
The doors opened at 11 a.m. on the dot, with smiles painted across the faces of all those involved — the kitchen staff that began preparing the once-a-year meal a whole day prior, and the soldiers, many of whom would be away from family this holiday season.
“Being a soldier is hard as it is,” Sgt. Bria Mason said. “It’s very hard on families, so for us to be able to provide a meal like this … it’s very important to us.”
Sgt. Bria Mason of Fort Drum talks about the annual Thanksgiving meal service on post before the start of today's meal. This is her sixth Thanksgiving doing this. "It's hard, it's time consuming, but we love doing it," she said. @wdtnewspic.twitter.com/oGB3EJDGu6
