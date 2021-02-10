A group of soldiers snowshoe on a mile-long course, hauling a sled loaded down with supplies as part of the “D” Series Winter Challenge on Wednesday morning at Fort Drum. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Soldiers are given instruction before a stress shooting challenge at the SSG Micheal H. Ollis Weapon Training Center as part of the “D” Series Winter Challenge on Wednesday morning at Fort Drum. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Soldiers complete 10 burpees before unloading a magazine as part of a stress shooting challenge at the SSG Micheal H. Ollis Weapon Training Center as part of the “D” Series Winter Challenge on Wednesday morning at Fort Drum. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Soldiers help each other put on their 90-pound packs before heading to their group’s next challenge during the “D” Series Winter Challenge on Wednesday morning at Fort Drum. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
FORT DRUM — Paying respect to the plight of 10th Mountain Division soldiers who came before them, several hundred troops on Wednesday completed the “D” Series Winter Challenge.
The daylong event required groups to travel on foot, carrying some 90-pound packs from station to station where they were given tasks meant to test their tactical and technical skills in an arctic environment, such as the an ahkio sled drag.
The spirit of the Winter Challenge dates back to March 1944 in Colorado when some 12,000 10th Mountain Division soldiers embarked on a monthlong exercise known as D Series.
The soldiers, equipped with heavy packs, marched to an altitude of more than 13,000 feet and saw nearly 8 feet of snow in sub-zero temperatures during their journey. Though the sun shown on this 25-degree day on post, an appreciation for mild weather and modern technology traveled from one task to the next as the teams worked together to commemorate history.
