A father is united with his family on Christmas Eve following a 10-month deployment in Afghanistan. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

FORT DRUM — Just in time for Christmas, Fort Drum welcomed home hundreds of soldiers Thursday.

About 200 soldiers, mostly with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, arrived back home at Wheeler-Sacks Army Airfield just before 8:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

Army leadership walked onto the air strip together and formed a line at the base of a stair car, where they elbow bumped with every soldier as they got off the plane, which came from Kuwait. The soldiers who arrived home were deployed in Afghanistan for roughly 10 months.

As the soldiers deplaned, “Welcome home!” was shouted from across the airfield, where a small group of friends and neighbors stood with a large banner with the same message.

The soldiers arrived inside the building at Wheeler-Sacks, where leadership formerly welcomed them home.

They dropped their belongings and had their temperatures checked — while wearing masks, of course — before checking their weapons in.

The group of soldiers then made their way onto about five buses, one coach and the rest yellow school buses, where they were all taken to the parking lot of Magrath Sports Complex to be reunited with family and loved ones.

Check out more photos from Thursday’s Christmas homecoming:

A small group of family and neighbors gather at Fort DrumÕs Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield to welcome home about 200 soldiers from Afghanistan on Christmas Eve. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

A plane carrying about 200 Fort Drum soldiers arrives at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Christmas Eve. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

About 200 Fort Drum soldiers are welcomed home as they get off a plane at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Christmas Eve. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

About 200 Fort Drum soldiers are welcomed home as they get off a plane at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Christmas Eve. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

About 200 Fort Drum soldiers are welcomed home as they get off a plane at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Christmas Eve. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

About 200 Fort Drum soldiers are welcomed home as they get off a plane at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Christmas Eve. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

About 200 Fort Drum soldiers are welcomed home as they get off a plane at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Christmas Eve. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

About 200 Fort Drum soldiers are welcomed home as they get off a plane at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Christmas Eve. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

About 200 Fort Drum soldiers gather inside after getting of a plane from deployment at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Christmas Eve. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

About 200 Fort Drum soldiers gather inside after getting of a plane from deployment at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Christmas Eve. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

About 200 Fort Drum soldiers gather inside after getting of a plane from deployment at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Christmas Eve. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

A Fort Drum solider has his temperature taken after arriving home from deployment on Christmas Eve. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

A Fort Drum solider has his temperature taken after arriving home from deployment on Christmas Eve. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

A Fort Drum solider has his temperature taken after arriving home from deployment on Christmas Eve. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

A Fort Drum couple is reunited on Christmas Eve following a 10-month deployment in Afghanistan. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Fort Drum soldiers work to unlock belongings from a truck as soldiers prepare to be reunited with family following a 10-month deployment on Christmas Eve. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Fort Drum soldiers carry their belongings to their cars to finally go home after a 10-month deployment in Afghanistan on Christmas Eve. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

A father is united with his son on Christmas Eve following a 10-month deployment in Afghanistan. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Fort Drum soldiers work to unlock belongings from a truck as soldiers prepare to be reunited with family following a 10-month deployment on Christmas Eve. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

A Fort Drum couple is reunited on Christmas Eve following a 10-month deployment in Afghanistan. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

A father is united with his son on Christmas Eve following a 10-month deployment in Afghanistan. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

A Fort Drum soldier is united with his family on Christmas Eve following a 10-month deployment in Afghanistan. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Assistant Managing Editor

In her role as assistant managing editor at the Watertown Daily Times, Sydney manages the photo department, social media accounts and NNY360.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.