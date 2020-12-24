FORT DRUM — Just in time for Christmas, Fort Drum welcomed home hundreds of soldiers Thursday.
About 200 soldiers, mostly with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, arrived back home at Wheeler-Sacks Army Airfield just before 8:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve.
Army leadership walked onto the air strip together and formed a line at the base of a stair car, where they elbow bumped with every soldier as they got off the plane, which came from Kuwait. The soldiers who arrived home were deployed in Afghanistan for roughly 10 months.
As the soldiers deplaned, “Welcome home!” was shouted from across the airfield, where a small group of friends and neighbors stood with a large banner with the same message.
The soldiers arrived inside the building at Wheeler-Sacks, where leadership formerly welcomed them home.
They dropped their belongings and had their temperatures checked — while wearing masks, of course — before checking their weapons in.
The group of soldiers then made their way onto about five buses, one coach and the rest yellow school buses, where they were all taken to the parking lot of Magrath Sports Complex to be reunited with family and loved ones.
Check out more photos from Thursday’s Christmas homecoming:
