In 2017, Jamie Lynn Mendelson was tasked to start a community project her senior year of high school. At the time, working for Simmons Farm, she looked to her boss, Shari L. Simmons who told her about Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit which coordinates thousands of ceremonies like the one seen Saturday each year.
The first year Ms. Mendelson says some 20 people came out to lay 300 wreaths with a goal to adorn the headstones of unknown soldiers. “When I first stopped by the cemetery to get an idea of how many veterans were laid to rest here, I felt it would be important to cover those unknown first as they have likely never been given the acknowledgment they deserve,” Ms. Mendelson told the crowd.
At this fourth annual ceremony, nearly a hundred people showed up to lay 600 wreaths, covering every single headstone on the grounds.
With the help of Jamie Lynn’s mother, Brandy Mendelson, and renewed dedication each year from Ms. Simmons and Simmons Farm, the event has become a local tradition in Sackets Harbor, a village known for centuries of rich military history.
