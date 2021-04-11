To cap off their spring break, students from Immaculate Heart Central School held a car wash at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Saturday to raise funds for a girls’ school in Kitenga, Tanzania — an East African country ravaged by the pandemic’s fallout. IHC’s Faith Community Service Program “adopted” the school to support from afar, and the group’s all-hands-on-deck effort emphasized a dedication to help others “come out safely on the other side.”
