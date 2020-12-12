WATERTOWN — The “Shop By a Cop” event, held Saturday, provided families with toys and goodies for the holidays.
PHOTOS: Jefferson County ‘Shop By a Cop’ event makes special delivery
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- PROPERTY SALES
- Standing for safety: Watertown community effort seeks to encourage safe practices during pandemic
- Man pulled from car that caught fire Saturday near Deferiet
- Lundy advances one project, holds another at Jefferson Corporate Park
- PHOTOS: Children visit Santa from safe distance at Salmon Run Mall
- Champion water rate increased
- Caring through COVID: Samaritan doctor talks working through pandemic, using compassion to treat patients
- College hockey: McCarthy’s overtime goal leads Clarkson to comeback victory
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.