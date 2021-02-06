WATERTOWN — A lake effect snow warning caused on-and-off whiteout conditions Saturday, resulting in drivers taking extreme caution as visibility was low.
Midway through winter, how are you feeling about the snow on this blustery day?
The tri-county region remains under a lake effect snow warning issued Friday by the National Weather Service.
Jefferson and Lewis counties remain fully under the warning, as well as most of St. Lawrence County, excluding Massena and the surrounding communities.
The warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday, while the warning in St. Lawrence County remains in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday.
Be careful out there! Staff photographer @karadanielledry took this video roughly 30 minutes ago while driving down Coffeen Street in Watertown. Lake effect snow warning remains in effect. pic.twitter.com/e5f6SsdrIz— NNY360 & Watertown Daily Times (@wdtnews) February 6, 2021
Snow accumulation in the region, according to the national weather service, ranges from 3 to 10 inches of snow.
The weather service is advising people that travel will be “very difficult to hazardous” as blowing and drifting snow is expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.