WATERTOWN — Santa “Lou” is spreading holiday cheer through a towering plexiglass screen at Salmon Run Mall in Watertown this year.
It’s his 12th year in the role, and while he says he wouldn’t trade his job as the jolly man for anything, this year’s time in the big chair has been a bit easier on him, not worrying about certain accidents from the overly nervous or excited kids who hop on his lap.
