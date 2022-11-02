Latest News
- World Series: Javier, three relievers combine to throw no-hitter for Astros against Phillies in Game 4
- Jefferson County unveils 2023 budget proposal, with tax cuts and one-time spending boost
- High school roundup: Canton’s girls soccer season ends in state Class C play
- JCC partners with SUNY Upstate Medical for transfer credits
- Copenhagen will not seek court hearing; fire department remains dissolved
- Peyton Morse’s family decries grand jury’s decision not to file criminal charges
- Four airlines in running for Massena airport EAS contract
- IDA approves $25,100 for Massena village to take control of former School of Business
