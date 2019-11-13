North country residents were out Tuesday enjoying the season’s first snowfall. The storm was originally predicted to bring more than a foot of snow Monday night, but only ended up dropping about six inches.
In Watertown’s Thompson Park, people were hiking through the snow, and at Dry Hill Ski Area, the snow making machines were turned on and blowing snow to create a deeper base. Workers at the ski hill said they’re hoping to open up, if even just for a few days, by the end of the month.
