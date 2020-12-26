WATERTOWN — The white Christmas everyone was hoping for is finally here — one day late.
WATERTOWN — Some north country residents spent their Saturday digging out of the snow, while others played in the winter wonderland.
The storm, which was originally supposed to hit Christmas Day, made its debut a day late, covering the tri-county area and beyond with a thick blanket of lake effect snow.
A lake effect snow warning remains in effect for much of the region through late Sunday morning.
On Route 3, driving back into Watertown and visibility is not great. Be careful out there! @wdtnews pic.twitter.com/6gzgEFmkH3— sydney schaefer (@sydneydschaefer) December 26, 2020
The National Weather Service in Buffalo is calling for between 2 and 3 feet of snow when all is said and done.
Our photographers traversed the region this weekend, capturing the storm at its peak. The storm marks the first “real” north country snowfall of the winter season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.