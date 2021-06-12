SACKETS HARBOR — First-timers and old friends of the former Christ Episcopal Church, completed in 1832, got to stroll the pews and gaze at the stained glass of the newly renamed Old Stone Chapel for the first time in years this Saturday.
As part of the Sackets Harbor Historical Society’s restoration efforts, the open house was a chance to envision future renovations and brainstorm how the building could serve the village for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.