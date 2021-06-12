First-timers and old friends of the former Christ Episcopal Church, completed in 1832 in Sackets Harbor, got to stroll the pews and gaze at the stained glass of the newly renamed Old Stone Chapel for the first time in years this Saturday. As part of the Sackets Harbor Historical Society’s restoration efforts, the open house was a chance to envision future renovations and brainstorm how the building could serve the village for years to come.
