CLAYTON — The power lines and poles have come down in the village’s historic district.
The removal of the village’s overhead power and telecom lines is one part of a massive renovation project that’s been in progress since fall 2019.
After village-funded crews buried the underground vaults that now hold the electrical, data and phone lines underneath James Street, Riverside Drive and Webb Street, state Department of Transportation-financed crews spent about a year rebuilding parts of those same streets.
The village also had a significant amount of its sewer system replaced. Parts of the sewer system were more than a century old.
The entire project has cost more than $15 million. The state budgeted $9 million for the street work, and the village budgeted more than $6 million to bury the power and telecom cables, install new street lighting and update the sewer system.
The village has paid for its part of the upgrades with a $5 million bond, as well as $1.5 million in grants and a $2.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan.
