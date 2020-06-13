WATERTOWN — Over one hundred people participated in Saturday’s March for Unity across the city.
The group began their march in Thompson Park, making their way to Public Square and back — a march well over three miles.
The rally concluded at the park with a moment of silence.
“I feel like Watertown is showing that they stand with people of color,” organizer Gene Robinson said.
Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times Marsha Lespiegle, left, leads a group in chants during the March for Unity at Thompson Park on Saturday in Watertown.
Marsha Lespiegle, front left, leads the group in chants while Gene Robinson, right, holds up a sign during the March for Unity on Saturday in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Activists participate in the March for Unity on Saturday in downtown Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Activists kneel during a moment of silence at the conclusion of the March for Unity at Thompson Park on Saturday in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Gene Robinson gives a short speech prior to the start of the March for Unity at Thompson Park on Saturday in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Activists drum rhythmically on buckets as they chant and march through downtown Watertown during the March for Unity on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Gene Robinson of Watertown holds up a sign with the names of black citizens who have lost their lives at the hands of the police at the conclusion of the March for Unity at Thompson Park on Saturday in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Activists hold up their signs as they chant and march to Public Square during the March for Unity on Saturday in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Activists march to Public Square during the March for Unity on Saturday in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Gene Robinson leads activists to Public Square during the March for Unity on Saturday in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Activists gather and listen to Gene Robinson give a short speech prior to the start of the March for Unity at Thompson Park on Saturday in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Activists hold up signs and chant during the March for Unity on Saturday in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Activists hold up signs and fists while marching through downtown Watertown as a part of the March for Unity on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Activists march through downtown Watertown during the March for Unity on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Activists chant as they march through downtown Watertown during the March for Unity on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
An activist holds up a sign during the March for Unity on Saturday in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Activists make their way back to Thompson Park at the conclusion of the March for Unity on Saturday in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
