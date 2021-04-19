Restored classics

Freddy Tambling, 4, of Mount Holly, Vt., has a blast playing on a 1970s Arctic Cat Kitty Cat Kawasaki on Saturday at the Thousand Islands Snowmobile Rally at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

CLAYTON — Scenes from the Thousand Islands Snowmobile Rally at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel on Saturday.

Two girls plug their noses while people rev snowmobile engines fueling a stink in the air Saturday at the Thousand Islands Snowmobile Rally at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
From left, Hunter VanBrocklin, 11, and his grandfather, James VanBrocklin, of Alexandria Bay, show two snowmobiles, a 1996 Polaris XLT Custom and a 1973 Polaris Colt, they restored together at the Thousand Islands Snowmobile Rally on Saturday at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Pulled from the brush as scrap metal in 2019, Kurt VerSchnieder, 18, of Castorland, said it took a week to add an engine to this 1970 Wolverine Cub, and when taking it for its first and only test drive, said: “It was kinda like riding a nuclear bomb. I didn’t know when it was going to blow up.” Mr. VerSchneider showed his creation named Nicky in the junkyard category Saturday at the Thousand Islands Snowmobile Rally at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
A mannequin dressed head to toe occupies a 1970 Sno Jet on Saturday at the Thousand Islands Snowmobile Rally at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Craig Barker, of Watertown, revs a restored Polaris Indy 650, setting off a chain of engines in response, at the Thousand Islands Snowmobile Rally at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton on Saturday. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
