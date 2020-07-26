Riding the rapids

Eric Meyers, of Phoenix, paddles into the rapids on the Black River by Whitewater Park. Every Thursday, a group of kayakers from all over upstate comes together in Watertown to play in the rapids. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

 Lauren Miller

WATERTOWN — Every Thursday, a group of kayakers from all over upstate comes together in Watertown to play in the rapids of the Black River.

Eric Meyers, of Phoenix, and Paul Yannuzzi, of Binghamton, do the final touches on their kayaks before they head out into the Black River. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Paul Yannuzzi, Eric Meyers and Sozanne Solmac, of Binghamton, chat and take on the rapids on the Black River near Whitewater Park on July 17. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Paul Yannuzzi takes on the waves and rapids on the Black River by Whitewater Park. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Paul Yannuzzi carries his kayak down to the water as he prepares to enter rapids on the Black River. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Eric Meyers, of Phoenix, clicks into his kayak before heading out to face the rapids by Whitewater Park on Friday afternoon. Every Thursday, a group of kayakers from all over upstate come together in Watertown to play in the rapids. This week they decided to come out on Friday as well. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Paul Yannuzzi, of Binghamton, prepares to enter rapids on the Black River by Whitewater Park on Friday afternoon. Every Thursday, a group of kayakers from all over upstate come together in Watertown to play in the rapids. This week they decided to come out on Friday as well. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

