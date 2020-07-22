LOWVILLE — There’s still time to get in on the fun for the UnFair Lewis County Virtual Fair.
Some of the contests have already closed, but there’s still time to get in on the photo contests, UnTalent Contest, Talent Show and Nailed it/Failed it Pinterest Contest as well as put your bid in for a block of cheese.
n Photo contests — two age groups, youth 16 and younger and adult 17 and older. Include name, specify which age category, can include a short description of the photo. One entry per person. Entries due by noon Friday, July 24. Winners will be announced Saturday, July 25, with $15 awarded for first place, $10 for second and $5 for third.
n The UnTalent Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 23. Post a 30- to 45-second-long video in the comments of the Untalent Show post. Anything before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. will be deleted. The UnFair Committee has the right to delete anything it feels is inappropriate. Cash prizes will be awarded with $20 for first place, $15 for second and $10 for third.
n Talent show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 23. Post a 30- to 45-second-long video in the comments of the Talent Show post. Anything before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. will be deleted. The UnFair Committee has the right to delete anything it feels is inappropriate. Cash prizes will be awarded with $20 for first place, $15 for second and $10 for third.
n Nailed it/Failed it Pinterest Contest — To enter, take a picture from Pinterest of something you want to try. Once you have completed your craft, dessert, food dish or project, take a picture of your final results and submit them with the picture of your inspiration by 11 a.m. Friday, July 24. One person will win “nailed it” and one person will win “failed it” and receive $20 each.
n The online cheese auction, at www.charityauction.bid/cheese, is open until Saturday.
Winners for contests will be announced Saturday.
For more information go to the UnFair Fair Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TheUnFairLCvirtualfair/.
