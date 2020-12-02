‘Secret’ tree lighting ceremony

Members of Watertown City Council stand in the background as Mel Busler, a sports anchor for 7 News, interviews Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith on-air as lights on the trees in Public Square dance along to music for the first time this holiday season on Wednesday. An intentionally unpublicized event, the city opted for a live broadcast the tree lighting ceremony this year rather than inviting crowds to gather due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The city held its annual tree lighting ceremony Wednesday, this year unpublicized due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The lights on the trees in Watertown’s Public Square dance along to music for the first time this holidy season following a “secret” tree lighting ceremony by members of City ouncil and Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith on Wednesday. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
