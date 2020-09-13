The Lewis County Office for the Aging on Thursday took a small group of seniors from Lowville to Alexandria Bay for a day out. The trip was part of a two-day program in which people could pay $2 for round-trip bus fare to get out of their community and have a day to roam the small river village. For many, it was their first time out of Lowville in weeks due to concerns about COVID-19.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.