The Lewis County Office for the Aging on Thursday took a small group of seniors from Lowville to Alexandria Bay for a day out. The trip was part of a two-day program in which people could pay $2 for round-trip bus fare to get out of their community and have a day to roam the small river village. For many, it was their first time out of Lowville in weeks due to concerns about COVID-19.
Latest News
- Cobb meets voters in Watertown during seven-stop NY-21 district tour over the weekend
- Watertown native in middle of Oregon wildfires details experience
- Cubs pitcher Mills no-hits Brewers, 12-0
- Allen’s three touchdowns power Bills by Jets, 27-17
- Yankees complete four-game sweep of sinking Orioles
- Local auto racing: Can-Am Speedway to open doors into fall for races Sept. 26, Oct. 9
- PHOTOS: Senior trip in Alexandria Bay
- After six-month closure, bowlers back on a roll at Lewis Lanes in Lowville
Most Popular
-
Suffering from cancer, arsonist says he regrets ‘stupidest thing I’ve ever done,’ ending career of Watertown fire captain
-
College hockey: One of best players in world, Clarkson’s Giguere avoids spotlight
-
Sackets Harbor to become home of new chicken, bourbon restaurant called ‘The Whiskey Coop’
-
Remembrance ride in Norwood draws 160 bikers, serves as fundraiser
-
Fact-checking ads by Cobb, Stefanik
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.