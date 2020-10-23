A silent procession of Verizon trucks, motorcycles and police vehicles pass the Johnson Funeral Home on William Street in Dexter as loved ones of Alec Williamson, a Verizon worker who was killed last Tuesday on the job, gather outside during the funeral Friday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
A silent procession of Verizon trucks, motorcycles and police vehicles pass the Johnson Funeral Home on William Street in Dexter as loved ones of Alec Williamson, a Verizon worker who was killed last Tuesday on the job, gather outside during the funeral Friday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Co-workers and friends of Alec Williamson, a Verizon worker who was killed last Tuesday on the job, make their way to Johnson Funeral Home after driving dozens of company trucks in a procession past loved ones gathered for the funeral on William Street in Dexter Friday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
An American flag suspended between two Verizon trucks moves with the wind as loved ones of Alec Williamson, a Verizon worker who was killed last Tuesday on the job, gather outside of the Johnson Funeral Home for his funeral on William Street on Friday afternoon in Dexter. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
A silent procession of Verizon trucks, motorcycles and police vehicles passed the Johnson Funeral Home on William Street in Dexter where loved ones of Alec Williamson, a Verizon worker who was killed last Tuesday on the job, gathered for his funeral, Friday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Co-workers and friends of Alec Williamson, a Verizon worker who was killed last Tuesday on the job, wait in line to pay their respects along with dozens of other loved ones, Friday afternoon at Johnson Funeral Home on William Street in Dexter. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
An American flag suspended between two Verizon trucks moves with the wind as loved ones of Alec Williamson, a Verizon worker who was killed last Tuesday on the job, gather outside of the Johnson Funeral Home for his funeral on William Street, Friday afternoon in Dexter. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
An American flag suspended between two Verizon trucks moves with the wind as loved ones of Alec Williamson, a Verizon worker who was killed last Tuesday on the job, line up outside of the Johnson Funeral Home for his funeral on William Street Friday afternoon in Dexter. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
DEXTER — A silent procession of Verizon trucks, motorcycles and police vehicles passed the Johnson Funeral Home on William Street on Friday afternoon as loved ones of Alec R. Williamson, 38, a Verizon worker who was killed Oct. 13 on the job, gathered for his funeral.
Mr. Williamson, of Watertown, an Army veteran, served two tours of duty in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.