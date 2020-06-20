Chris Parker, of Cape Vincent, holds up a sign as attendees share silence for a period of eight minutes and 46 seconds during a demonstration at the Cape Vincent Village Green on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
George Sperry, of Cape Vincent, holds up a sign as attendees share silence for a period of eight minutes and 46 seconds during a demonstration at the Cape Vincent Village Green on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Diane Doud, of Cape Vincent, folds her hands as attendees share silence for a period of eight minutes and 46 seconds during a demonstration at the Cape Vincent Village Green on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
CAPE VINCENT — Two days after the March For Unity in Watertown, during which a group of more than 100 people walked from Thompson Park to Public Square and then back, Cape Vincent business owners Shannon Walter, Kate Castle and Carly Basinger formed the Cape Vincent Coalition for Change.
They planned a silent and socially distant demonstration, which took place 6 p.m. Saturday.
“We have to take the fear away and say ‘Look we’re not monsters,’” Ms. Walter said. “‘We’re not looking to burn down your community. We’re looking to have a mature conversation.’”
