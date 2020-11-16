ADAMS — Debris from a barn at 13478 County Route 178, Smithville, is strewn in front of the structure Monday morning after high winds destroyed the structure Sunday afternoon.
According to Jefferson County emergency dispatch logs, the Smithville Fire Department, Adams, responded to the property just before 4 p.m. for reports of wires and downed trees.
The region was under a high wind warning over the weekend, causing many downed trees and power lines.
