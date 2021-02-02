WATERTOWN — A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday for Jefferson and Lewis counties. In southeastern St. Lawrence County, a warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service issued warnings Tuesday afternoon as a nor’easter from downstate made its way to the north country, dumping feet of snow on southern counties.
Snow accumulations in the north country region reached between 3 and 6 inches Tuesday, according to the weather service. The snow fell consistently throughout the day, causing hazardous road conditions.
Temperatures on Wednesday will hover in the mid 20s.
