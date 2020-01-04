Snowmobile races heat up the night
Snowmobilers make their way to the starting line at the bottom of Snow Ridge’s ski hill Saturday to compete in the annual Hilldrags snowmobile races in Turin. The competition is hosted by Jerry Rice Racing. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

TURIN — Snow Ridge Ski Resort hosted the annual Hilldrags snowmobile races Saturday under the ski hill lights. The race was put on by Jerry Rice Racing. 

Hundreds of snowmobilers congregate at the bottom of Snow Ridge’s ski hill Saturday before the start of the annual Hilldrags snowmobile races in Turin. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
A child points up the Snow Ridge ski hill as a snowmobiler zooms up the hill Saturday during the annual Hilldrags snowmobile races in Turin. The competition is hosted by Jerry Rice Racing. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Snowmobilers speed down Snow Ridge’s ski hill during the Hilldrags snowmobile races. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Two children sit on their snowmobiles and watch older racers make their way to the start line at the bottom of Snow Ridge’s ski hill Saturday to compete in the annual Hilldrags snowmobile races in Turin. The competition is hosted by Jerry Rice Racing. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Snowmobilers race up Snow Ridge’s ski hill Saturday during the annual Hilldrags snowmobile races in Turin. The competition is hosted by Jerry Rice Racing. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Snowmobilers get ready to race in the annual Hilldrags snowmobile race Saturday at Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Snowmobilers make their way to the starting line at the bottom of Snow Ridge’s ski hill Saturday to compete in the annual Hilldrags snowmobile races in Turin. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Snowmobilers get ready to race in the annual Hilldrags snowmobile race Saturday at Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Snowmobilers get ready to race Saturday at Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Snowmobilers get ready to race in the annual Hilldrags snowmobile race Saturday at Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

