WATERTOWN — Hundreds of people gathered at Dry Hill Ski Area on Sunday evening to watch Snowtown USA’s annual torchlight parade and fireworks display.
As the snow fall began to pick up, skiers lit up Dry Hill’s mountain a bright red while zigging and zagging their way down the mountain.
Following the torchlight parade, fireworks were launched into the night sky — a strange site to see in the middle of winter.
The Snowtown USA festivities continue throughout the week and into next weekend. For more information on upcoming evenings, visit https://snowtownusa.com/.
