0121_wdj_fireworks_SS4.JPG
Buy Now

Fireworks light up the night sky Sunday evening at Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown as part of the Snowtown USA festivities. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Hundreds of people gathered at Dry Hill Ski Area on Sunday evening to watch Snowtown USA’s annual torchlight parade and fireworks display.

As the snow fall began to pick up, skiers lit up Dry Hill’s mountain a bright red while zigging and zagging their way down the mountain.

Following the torchlight parade, fireworks were launched into the night sky — a strange site to see in the middle of winter.

The Snowtown USA festivities continue throughout the week and into next weekend. For more information on upcoming evenings, visit https://snowtownusa.com/.

0121_wdj_fireworks_SS1.JPG
Buy Now

Participants in Snowtown USA’s torchlight parade make their way down the mountain of Dry Hill Ski Area on Sunday evening in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0121_wdj_fireworks_SS6.JPG
Buy Now

Fireworks light up the night sky Sunday evening at Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown as part of the Snowtown USA festivities. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0121_wdj_fireworks_SS7.JPG
Buy Now

Fireworks light up the night sky Sunday evening at Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown as part of the Snowtown USA festivities. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0121_wdj_fireworks_SS2.JPG
Buy Now

Participants in Snowtown USA’s torchlight parade make their way down the mountain of Dry Hill Ski Area on Sunday evening in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0121_wdj_fireworks_SS8.JPG
Buy Now

Fireworks light up the night sky Sunday evening at Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown as part of the Snowtown USA festivities. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0121_wdj_fireworks_SS10.JPG
Buy Now

Fireworks light up the night sky Sunday evening at Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown as part of the Snowtown USA festivities. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0121_wdj_fireworks_SS3.JPG
Buy Now

Participants in Snowtown USA’s torchlight parade make their way down the mountain of Dry Hill Ski Area on Sunday evening in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0121_wdj_fireworks_SS5.JPG
Buy Now

Fireworks light up the night sky Sunday evening at Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown as part of the Snowtown USA festivities. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0121_wdj_fireworks_SS9.JPG
Buy Now

Fireworks light up the night sky Sunday evening at Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown as part of the Snowtown USA festivities. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.