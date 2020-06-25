A graduting senior from Sackets Harbor Central School waits in line following the car parade to be directed to her spot on the polo field Wednesday. Volunteers help guide cars to socially distanced parking spots from where people could watch the graduation ceremony on big screens. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Sarah E. Typhair, of Dexter, celebrates graduating with the rest of her class Wednesday night with a village parade and ceremony at the polo fields in Sackets Harbor. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Cameron D. Huffman, of Sackets Harbor, and his mom Jill VanOcker, of Sackets Harbor, watch the graduation ceremony from their car on Wednesday night at the polo fields in Sackets Harbor. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Ciara F. Hupko watches her graduation ceremony from Sackets Harbor Central School with her family from seats outside of their car on Wednesday night. In the fall, Ms.Hupko will attend Jefferson Community College in Watertown to pursue business, which she hopes to eventually use in the cosmetology industry. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Jennifer L Gaffney, the superintendent of Sackets Harbor Central School, and Amy Fiedler Horack, the principal of Sackets Harbor Central School, instruct gradutes and families of social distancing measures and rules they must follow in order to make the Class of 2020 graduation festivities a success. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Staff from the Sackets Harbor Central School ride on a school bus during the school’s car parade on Wednesday. The parade was lead by a fire truck, some police cars, a tractor and Old McDonald’s Farm’s tractor-trailer. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Braedon S. Kitto, of Sackets Harbor, celebrates with his family after winning an award at the gradution ceremony for Sackets Harbor Central School seniors on Wednesday night. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Friends John N. Dimmick, Richard E. Duvall, Thomas R. Johnson, Joseph S.J. Harrienger and Mason J Mendelson, all of Sackets Harbor, sit in Mr. Duvall’s truck bed to watch their graduation ceremony from Sackets Harbor Central School on Wednesday. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Sackets Harbor Central School set up three different screen trucks around the polo field to play the various gradution ceremony videos on Wednesday. The videos included a speech from the Mary Rose Tyler, class salutatorian, announcements of various scholarships and awards and tribute videos from parents and students. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
John N. Dimmick and Thomas R. Johnson, both of Sackets Harbor, goof around while watching their gradution ceremony from Sackets Harbor Central School at the polo fields on Wednesday night. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
SACKETS HARBOR — Beginning with a car parade at 6 p.m. via Woolsey Street, Sackets Harbor Central School celebrated its Class of 2020 on Thursday night.
Participants had the option to decorate their vehicles and celebrate their graduates around town.
Following the car parade, a drive-in graduation ceremony was held on the polo fields, which consisted of a graduation video complete with scholarship and award announcements, messages to grads and more.
Students were able to wear their caps and gowns during the ceremony, which ended with the turning of tassels as a class outside of their cars, but still socially distant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.