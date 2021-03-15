WATERTOWN — Wrapped in an American flag, the casket carrying Peyton Morse was brought inside Cummings Funeral Home, 214 Sterling St., on Monday afternoon following a state police escort up Interstate 81.
State police assisted the city fire department with escorting Mr. Morse’s body from Binghamton back to Watertown. The escort detail left Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton shortly after noon Monday.
On March 3, Mr. Morse was taking part in a firefighter training program for recruits at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen. He was training to become a full-time member of the Watertown Fire Department.
Peyton Morse police escort home to Watertown @wdtnews pic.twitter.com/XpKjtKHKBO— sydney schaefer (@sydneydschaefer) March 15, 2021
During a part of the training program, he suffered a medical emergency. He was rushed to a local hospital, stabilized and then airlifted to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Penn.
Mr. Morse remained at the Sayre hospital, in the intensive care unit, for more than a week. On March 6, while still in the ICU, he was given his Watertown Fire Department badge — Badge -94. A wedding ceremony was also performed with his fiancée at his bedside that day.
