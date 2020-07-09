Larry Earl, of Naples, Fla., casts a line while fishing in Lake Ontario on Thursday afternoon in Henderson. Mr. Earl and his wife have been traveling the country in their RV for the last four years, and this summer decided to see the Northeast.
Latest News
- NYSPHSAA unveils six potential scenarios for high school sports
- Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter
- Central Square goes virtual for its summer recreation program
- Upstate University Hospital’s mammography van to visit Cleveland Village Hall on July 16
- St. Luke - Boyce Memorial Charity Golf Tournament title sponsor HealthDirect Pharmacy Services leads support for resident programs
- Cornell Cooperative Extension offers youth 2020 Oswego County Fair ‘Remix’
- Oswego High School senior athletes receive cinematic send-off
- Watertown developer pulls out of two corporate projects, accuses IDA board of playing politics
Most Popular
-
‘Will I have to tell them she is never coming home?’: Living with stigmas, struggles of having a daughter addicted to drugs
-
Monday update: COVID-19 cases jump by five over holiday weekend in St. Lawrence County
-
No mask, no service: Lewis County Health System CEO asks President Trump to help
-
Monument at Massena’s Veterans Memorial Park damaged by vandals
-
Families cope with loss, stigma of loved ones’ addictions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.