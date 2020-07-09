Larry Earl, of Naples, Fla., casts a line while fishing in Lake Ontario on Thursday afternoon in Henderson. Mr. Earl and his wife have been traveling the country in their RV for the last four years, and this summer decided to see the Northeast.

