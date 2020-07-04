A boat sporting name of the president along with “Trump” flags makes its way toward Boldt Castle in Alexandria Bay on Saturday for the 1000 Islands Trump Flotilla Boat Parade. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
A man sits on a rock at Scenic View Park in Alexandria Bay on Saturday while holding a “Trump 2020” flag. The park overlooks Boldt Castle, where boats gathered from the 1000 Islands Trump Flotilla Boat Parade. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
A boat participating in the the 1000 Islands Trump Flotilla Boat Parade on Saturday, right, encounters a boat participating in the Peace and Unity celebration just off the shore of Clayton’s Frink Park. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
ALEXANDRIA BAY — Flags, shirts and hats in support of President Donald J. Trump crowded the St. Lawrence River on Saturday afternoon as about 100 boats participated in the 1000 Islands Trump Flotilla Boat Parade.
Departing from Boldt Castle at noon, boaters headed toward Clayton before ending their joy ride at Grindstone Island’s Potters Beach, according to a Facebook page for the event.
Saturday’s boat parade on the river was similar to one held June 14 — the president’s birthday — in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Once the boat parade arrived in Clayton, boaters encountered a Peace and Unity celebration on both land and water to “commemorate America’s birthday while celebrating diversity, promoting tolerance and inclusiveness, and advocating for liberty and justice for all,” a flyer for the event circulating on social media stated. More than a dozen boats gathered off the shore of Frink Park for the celebration.
(4) comments
I didn’t know NNY was this deep, deep red. Enjoy your day Patriots.
Remember when trump said he loves the ignorant,your deplorables in a boat,backing their russian master
Wow,I didnt realize you had so many bigots and racists up the in hillbilly land,and proud of it.these are the enemies of our rebublic,lets identify them all so we can tell them what we think,print their names on social media
What are you going to print their names for exercising their right to freedom of speech? I know you liberals are desperate to change that and abolish our freedoms. Silence any opinion you don’t agree with! Right?
