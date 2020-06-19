Gabriella Weigel of Watertown loads food into a car in the Salmon Run Mall parking lot on Thursday afternoon in Watertown. The American Dairy Association Northeast partnered with Upstate Niagara Cooperative and the United Way of Northern New York to distribute milk, produce, meat and toilet paper at the mall. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Gabby Wormuth of Lowville places a gallon of milk handed to her from Ashley Collins of Dexter into a waiting car. On Thursday, the American Dairy Association Northeast partnered with Upstate Niagara Cooperative and the United Way of Northern New York to distribute milk, produce, meat and toilet paper at the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
On Thursday, the American Dairy Association Northeast partnered with the Upstate Niagara Cooperative and the United Way of Northern New York to distribute milk, produce, meat and toilet paper at the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Two volunteers load a car with dairy products at a giveaway put on by the American Dairy Association Northeast in partnership with the Upstate Niagara Cooperative and the United Way of Northern New York at the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown.Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Two volunteers load a car with dairy products at a giveaway put on by the American Dairy Association Northeast in partnership with the Upstate Niagara Cooperative and the United Way of Northern New York at the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown.Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Carlyann Crossno, 15, of Fort Drum, helps to close a car after loading it with milk, produce, toliet papers and meat on Thursday at the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
John Brower, left, of Syracuse, and Joe Fox, right, of Watertown, take a break from the heat and sun in their refridgerated trucks. Both Mr. Brower and Mr. Fox were contracted to help transport food and keep it cold for Thursday’s dairy drive at the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
WATERTOWN — Milk, produce, meat and rolls of toilet paper were distributed to community members Thursday at the Salmon Run Mall in the city.
More than 4,000 gallons of milk, nearly 6,000 pounds of produce, more than 8,000 pounds of meat and 10,000 rolls of toilet paper were available.
“This is an opportunity to provide critical items to hundreds of families in the area,” said Jamie Cox, CEO of United Way of Northern New York, in a statement. “We are extremely fortunate to team with the American Dairy Association Northeast to provide food and toilet paper, both which have seen a marked increase in prices since the beginning of this pandemic.”
The giveaway was hosted by the American Dairy Association Northeast in partnership with Upstate Niagara Cooperative and the United Way of Northern New York.
