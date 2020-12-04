WATERTOWN — A little rain didn’t dampen the spirits of those who came out Friday night to see the city’s “Deck the Parkway!” event.
Santa stood atop a city fire truck, waving to passing cars as they exited the drive-thru, reverse-style parade from Black River Parkway onto Mill Street. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” played on a loop as a group of dancers performed for viewers. There was even a group of people dressed as minions waving to those driving by.
The year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held in place of the Christmas parade, which usually makes its way through Public Square following the tree lighting ceremony. The tree lighting ceremony was not publicized this year due to the pandemic, as well.
