Austin Booth, 10, of Watertown, flings snow while shoveling the sidewalk out front of his home on Gotham Street on Friday afternoon. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Snow fell throughout the day Friday, marking the first major snowfall of the new year. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning to stay in effect through early Saturday morning for the entire north country, siting between six to 12 inches of snow is expected to accumulate in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties while between 10 to 18 inches is expected to accumulate in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties.

Kevin Clark adjusts his snow blower while clearing out a driveway in Watertown on Thursday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
A man snow blows a portion of the sidewalk on Gotham Street in Watertown on Friday afternoon. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Terri Weller trudges through the snow with her dog, Toby, at Thompson Park on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
A man snow blows a portion of the sidewalk on Knickerbocker Drive in Watertown on Friday afternoon. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
A yellow truck sits covered in snow along Gotham Street in Watertown on Friday afternoon. Snow fell throughout the day Friday, marking the first major snowfall of the new year. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Snow falls at Thompson Park in Watertown on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Bill Heldt attempts to start his snow blower while clearing out his driveway in Watertown on Thursday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Kevin Clark clears out snow in his driveway in Watertown on Thursday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

