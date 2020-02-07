Snow fell throughout the day Friday, marking the first major snowfall of the new year. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning to stay in effect through early Saturday morning for the entire north country, siting between six to 12 inches of snow is expected to accumulate in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties while between 10 to 18 inches is expected to accumulate in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties.
PHOTOS: Watertown digs out after winter storm
