WATERTOWN — Behind a stack of boxes at the fire station on Massey Street, Superintendent of the Watertown City School District Patti B. LaBarr on Thursday thanked the Watertown Fire Department for its sixth annual donation of 144 coats from Operation Warm.
The non-profit partners with communities to provide brand new winter coats to children in need.
People in the city school district can contact their student’s school buildings directly and the district’s home school coordinators will arrange getting coats to students.
