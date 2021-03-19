Hundreds of firefighters escort the casket of fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Lane S. Morse on Friday morning from Clayton’s Cerow Recreation Park, down James Street to St. Mary’s Church. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CLAYTON — Watertown firefighter Peyton Lane S. Morse was laid to rest today during a moving ceremony at St. Mary’s Church, 521 James St.

Hundreds of firefighters from across the state descended on the village Friday morning to escort Mr. Morse’s casket, wrapped in a flag, to the church for the funeral service.

His body was then escorted to LaFargeville where he will be interred.

