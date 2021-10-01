After years of urging by village officials, the railroad tracks intersecting State Street in Carthage were repaired Thursday. Carthage village board President G. Wayne McIlroy said he has tried to get the crossing repaired since he took the reins in the village 20 years ago. ‘I’m glad to see it getting done. The crossings have bee neglected for too long. It should have been done a long time ago.’ He noted there are about 10 railroad crossings within the village on the Adirondack Railroad and Conrail lines. He said the crossing on South Mechanic Street was recently repaired and ‘looks good.’ He hopes the State Street fix is just as smooth.
