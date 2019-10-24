CLAYTON — Officials eager to enhance the quality of life in their communities can learn tips and network at the upcoming North Country Placemaking Summit on Nov. 14.
The Placemaking Work Group for the North Country Regional Economic Development Council created the summit, starting at 8:30 a.m. in the Clayton Opera House, to share ways for beautifying and bolstering municipalities with community leaders, planners and other stakeholders.
The summit also will provide an opportunity for attendees to discuss new, collaborative tactics for bettering their areas for people to work, play, visit and live. The group has recruited 15 speakers from Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Oswego and Essex counties to impart their knowledge.
Panels at the free event include discussions about how Clayton leaders improved their community over the years, particularly by revitalizing the Frink America Inc. site and attracting the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel; help partnerships and funding opportunities and how to craft successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative applications. The group also will host breakout sessions about event planning, anchor development and the value of small businesses in placemaking at O’Briens Restaurant and Bar, the Harbor Hotel and Di Prinzio’s Kitchen, respectively.
Kylie S. Peck, who heads the work group, said she hopes the event will inspire collaborative efforts and new ideas for spurring communal growth and beautification.
“It’s those quality of life values going into our communities that draw a workforce, innovation and create places where people want to invest,” said Ms. Peck, also the president and CEO of the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce.
Placemaking has become one of four new pillars of economic development for the North Country REDC, along with workforce development, innovation and tradeable sectors.
Council Co-Chair James B. McKenna, who is also the president and CEO of the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, Lake Placid, said enhancing the atmosphere of places is essential for not only attracting more visitors and industry, but supporting residents in ways that inspire involvement in their communities.
Various municipalities have double-downed on enhancing their downtowns, overall aesthetics and quality of life, Mr. McKenna said, including Clayton, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake and Potsdam, the most recent Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding recipient in the state, and he wants to encourage similar initiatives across the region.
“I’m quite encouraged by the direction Kylie is steering this, and her group as well,” Mr. McKenna said.
The REDC has touted Clayton over the years as a prime example for communal growth, and has included it in several progress reports. Many have claimed garnering the Harbor Hotel, as well as development of amenities like the Riverwalk, Frink Park and town docks, have attracted new private development in the area.
Former Town Supervisor Justin A. Taylor will be among the speakers at the event and plans to discuss how leaders like him grew their communities through partnerships and grant procurement.
“I’m very honored that they would ask me to participate,” Mr. Taylor said.
Anyone interested in attending can register at the eventbrite webpage for the summit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/north-country-placemaking-summit-clayton-ny-tickets-75166937333
