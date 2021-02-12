THREE MILE BAY — There’s a battle brewing between the town of Lyme and a land developer who plans to build an RV park and marina along the shoreline in this small lakeside hamlet.
In January 2018, Jeffrey L. Cohen bought a roughly 45-acre plot of undeveloped waterfront land on Route 12E in the hamlet of Three Mile Bay, on the northeastern side of the town of Lyme.
In August 2018, Mr. Cohen and his wife Marla developed a plan to build a 203-site RV park with a marina, 10 houses and eight multi-unit rental buildings between the highway and the cove for which Three Mile Bay is named.
The sprawling development would take up nearly all the available space on the property with access roads, a pool, bath houses and a small boat launch with a parking lot along the shore.
Those RV park plans weren’t welcomed by the community. Neighbors of the site showed up to planning board meetings to complain once word of the development got out, and the planning board itself expressed concerns over the size of the Cohens’ plans.
After more than two years of revising the layout, paring the initial number of RV sites down from 203 to 121, removing the multi-unit rental buildings and taking out all but four of the houses, residents still weren’t satisfied the development was in the town’s best interests.
In the fall of last year, a petition began circulating asking the Lyme Town Board to put a stop to the approval process for the RV park. Citing environmental, noise, traffic and property value concerns, 177 people signed the petition, which was presented to the board Oct. 14.
A number of community members spoke at that meeting. All had signed the petition, and every one had a different reason why the RV park should not be built.
“My biggest concern is the destruction of the shoreline on this property,” said Sharon Nicholson, one of the petition’s leaders and the owner of the neighboring property. “(Mr. Cohen) has put up cement walls, taken in loads of stone and loads of dirt, and dumped it on the shoreline, causing the destruction and removal of native vegetation.”
Mrs. Nicholson also said Mr. Cohen has not received any permits to work on protected federal wetlands located on the site, and the resulting development would generate an undue amount of noise.
“This project, in my opinion, will destroy life as we know it in the town of Lyme,” Mrs. Nicholson concluded. “Please put a stop to this, and put a stop to any more rushed development along our pristine waterfront.”
Sandra Wormwood, another neighbor to the Cohens’ property, argued that the development would destroy the last piece of undeveloped shoreline on the bay, and construction already done has destroyed a significant amount of wetland area along that part of the shoreline.
Other community members said they were worried that a new marina on the water would create a crush of water traffic, impeding the typically quiet waters of Three Mile Bay. Still, others said they were concerned the noise generated by the large number of people at the campground would disturb the peace.
As a result of the petition and her remarks at the Oct. 14 board meeting, Mr. Cohen and his business, Three Mile Bay Marina LLC, sued Mrs. Nicholson for defamation in state Supreme Court on Jan. 14.
According to court documents, Mr. Cohen is arguing Mrs. Nicholson’s statements that his construction was occurring without permits are false. Mr. Cohen also argues that Mrs. Nicholson is opposed to the development of the RV park, and has engaged in “countless tortuous acts” in order to prevent its construction. Mr. Cohen argues Mrs. Nicholson’s campaign against the RV park was “irrational and motivated solely by spite and personal animosity toward the development.”
Mrs. Nicholson declined a request to comment on the pending litigation.
At the board’s December meeting, members unanimously voted to pass a land use moratorium restricting the development of any campgrounds, RV parks or marinas within the town limits for a period of 12 months. The measure is set to expire in December of this year, which town of Lyme Supervisor Scott G. Aubertine said should give the town enough time to revise its zoning laws, potentially ending development or significantly curtailing it.
“We have a three-person committee reviewing the law, the zoning law, in regards to our waterfront districts,” he said.
That committee, comprised of Julia Gosier, board member; Sue Warner, zoning board secretary; and Judi Bates zoning board of appeals member; is reviewing the town’s zoning laws and could offer a number of changes.
“We want to improve our zoning laws,” Mrs. Gosier said. “The goal is to improve our zoning laws to better reflect the goals set out in our comprehensive plan.”
Mrs. Gosier said the committee is focused on preserving and protecting the town’s waterfront from over-development. She said while there’s no specific timeline, she expects the committee will have its final proposal put together well before the RV park moratorium expires.
Mr. and Mrs. Cohen are, in a word, furious about the ban on development, which they say is clearly targeted specifically at them.
“We’re the only people who have an RV park or marina or campground in front of the town,” Mrs. Cohen said. “What they did was selective, a selective abuse of their power on us.”
The couple already owns a similar facility in town, the Chaumont River RV Park and Campground, just a few miles down the road. They said this new site on Route 12E had the potential to become very popular, with its protected location at the back of the bay and easy access to the shoreline.
They said that after spending about two years planning the development, sinking thousands of dollars in architects’ fees and hours of their time into the planning process, they feel they’ve been taken advantage of.
“We’ve done what the town wanted for two years, taken their suggestions, and now, after two years they’re putting a stop to it all,” Mrs. Cohen said, “and all the time, we’re paying taxes.”
Jefferson County records indicate the town and county taxes for the Cohens’ property from 2018 and 2019 have been paid, although payments have not been made for 2020 and 2021.
The Cohens’ lead engineer overseeing the project, Michael B. Lasell, sent a letter to Mr. Aubertine and the board Nov. 24, refuting a number of the petitioners’ claims. He argued that many of the concerns cited were issues that would have been addressed through the town’s zoning process, and all required state and federal agencies’ involvement in the design process.
While the petitioners argued Mr. Cohen had been building on the property without a permit, Mr. Lasell said any construction on the property has been done properly and according to law. The area is zoned for agricultural and residential use, and the town of Lyme zoning code permits RV park and campground development in those areas with a special use permit, which the Cohens were in the process of obtaining. Mr. Lasell said the Cohens haven’t started any work on the RV park.
Besides the one single-family home along the highway, the Cohens have nearly finished construction on one cabin and started the foundation for a second one on the property. In a phone interview, Mr. Lasell said the Lyme zoning laws permit landowners to build a single-family home on their properties without a permit.
The Cohens did get a permit from the town to build one of the two cabins, including a septic and water treatment system.
Technically, the property the Cohens own is split into two lots, which their planned development would span on either side. Because there is already a single-family home on one of the lots, the second cabin the Cohens started work on was a violation of the town zoning laws.
“He did get a stop-work order because he started the second one without a permit on the second property, but he never actually built anything, so that’s a little bit of a gray area,” Mr. Lasell said of Mr. Cohen.
On Friday, the Cohens received their second permit to continue work on the second cabin.
Mr. Lasell said the state Department of Environmental Conservation did require the Cohens seek approval for any shoreline disturbances, and the Cohens received approval for a dock for the two cabins and the driveway currently in place.
As for wetlands, Mr. Lasell said there are no state DEC-protected wetlands on the property, and in 2018 all federally protected wetlands were delineated with white flags, and left undisturbed.
In his letter to the board, Mr. Lasell noted that the DEC had been out to the property following the stop-work order, which was issued in November, and had not raised any concerns about wetlands, but rather noted that a storm water pollution prevention plan was needed for the entire RV park plan.
Mr. Lasell said the Cohens are currently seeking a phased storm water plan to cover just the cabin and house they have already built, as the entire RV park has not been permitted yet and may not move forward now.
According to a spokesperson for the DEC, Mr. Cohen was given a notice of violation for performing unpermitted work along the shoreline in 2020. The spokesperson said officials are still investigating that issue.
Mr. Lasell said that issue stemmed from the work on the two single-family cabins, and their driveway.
“Since then, we do have a permit in hand; I just sent this over to the town supervisor,” he said.
Mr. Lasell also said the Cohens are in the midst of addressing another violation, this time from the Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees all shoreline development in the United States. Mr. Lasell said some concrete blocks from the Cohens’ development fell into the bay, and are currently on the property just south of the Cohens’ development.
“We are working on removing those concrete blocks,” he said. “Anything being done around the cabins, they have no concerns, there are no wetlands being impeded and we’re above high water.”
In his letter, Mr. Lasell also noted that the DEC currently lists bats as endangered species in the vicinity of the property. DEC maps indicate nearly the entirety of the town of Lyme is in close proximity to the habitats of some sort of endangered animal.
In his letter to the board, Mr. Lasell noted that any environmental impacts of the development, on endangered species or protected lands, would have been addressed through the planning process, with an environmental assessment form and a state environmental quality review.
Mr. Cohen said he’s spent upwards of $600,000 thus far on the RV park, between the $140,000 cost to purchase the property, the costs of building the one house currently on the land, as well as the costs for building the one single cabin they’ve nearly completed by the waterfront, which includes septic and water filtration systems.
If they’re able to continue building in the future, Mr. Cohen said, he expects to nearly double that cost.
“There’s another million, million and a half dollars to go into this project,” he said.
Mr. Cohen said he definitely plans to continue pushing for this project to finish. After Mr. Lasell’s letter to the board in November, Mr. Aubertine responded on behalf of the board. He made it clear that the moratorium currently in place will be upheld.
Mr. Cohen said he intends to bring the moratorium issue to court and will sue the board “soon.” He declined to elaborate further on that suit until it’s filed in court.
For now, the shoreline lot on Route 12E will sit quietly, undisturbed. Mr. Cohen said he told the eight workers building the cabins to go home after the stop-work order, and he isn’t sure when he’ll be able to bring them back. Depending on the results of the town’s zoning law rewrites, the as-yet unfiled lawsuit against the town and the rest of the planning process, Mr. Cohen could have a long wait before any movement can be made on the Three Mile Bay RV park.
