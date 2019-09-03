WATERTOWN — The Salvation Army is one step closer to adding a 36-space parking expansion adjacent to its State Street center.
The city’s Planning Board on Tuesday gave its approval for the parking lot that would be in addition to an existing 21-space lot at 723 State St.
Three vacant buildings, at 715, 717 and 719 State St., were demolished this summer to make room for the new parking spaces. The city’s Community Development Block Grant paid for the demolition of the buildings.
The Planning Board approved the site plan for the project and a zoning change from residential C to Neighborhood Business.
The City Council will hold a public hearing Sept. 16 and is expected to approve the zoning change and site plan Oct. 7.
The parking lot project is part of some major improvements planned for the Salvation Army center.
Plans also call for the Salvation Army to create some green space for outdoor activities, improving access to the nearby city playground and building a 2,000-square-foot addition to the center’s soup kitchen and dining room.
Salvation Army officials hope to kick off a more-than-$1 million capital campaign next year for the project.
The work on the expansion probably would begin the latter part of next year, said Bruce Irwin of the Salvation Army’s advisory committee.
