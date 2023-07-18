KeyBank planters will stay (for now)

Cement is laid in front of KeyBank downtown for planters. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The downtown planters are here to stay, for now.

Watertown City Council decided to keep the planters in front of the KeyBank building for the time being after initially deciding to have them removed at the expense of the property owners.

