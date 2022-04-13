WATERTOWN — Come primary day, north country voters will have plenty of options at the local, state and federal levels, and many races will be decided that day.
In Jefferson County and the shoreline of St. Lawrence County, the 116th Assembly District will see a competition between Jefferson County Legislator Scott A. Gray and St. Lawrence County businesswoman Susan A. Duffy for the Republican nomination. The seat is being vacated by Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, as he runs for state Senate.
Mrs. Duffy also submitted petitions for the Conservative Party, which means she could move on to the general election even without winning the Republican primary in June. There is no Democratic candidate in that race.
There will be no primary for the 50th State Senate District race, as Assemblyman Walczyk was the only candidate of either party to submit petitions to appear on the ballot. He is likely to take the seat uncontested.
Similarly, there will be no primary, and no real contest, in the 120th Assembly District, which covers southern Jefferson County and Oswego County. Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski, is the only candidate to submit petitions, and will appear on the Conservative and Republican lines in November’s general election.
In the 117th Assembly District, which covers eastern Jefferson County, northern Oneida County and most of St. Lawrence and Lewis counties, there will be no primaries but potentially a contest for the general election. Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, filed petitions for the Republican and Conservative lines, and William A. Fiacco II filed petitions for the Democratic line.
Mr. Fiacco is a resident of Lee, Oneida County, and a member of the “Blue Collar Politics” group, which included former NY-21 congressional candidate Lonny W. Koons, and still includes former New York gubernatorial candidate Michael P. Carpinelli, both Republicans. The group also includes Watertown City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III.
Jefferson County Republicans will have a choice between Peter R. Barnett, Gerald W. Delosh and Perry J. Golden in the Republican primary race for county sheriff. Whoever wins that election will be the likely victor in November, as there are no other candidates who have declared a campaign.
There are also likely to be some primary races at the local level, for town and village councils and mayorships across Jefferson County.
In the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, will have no competition for the Republican or Conservative lines in the general election. Democrats Matt F. Putorti and Matt Castelli will face off for the Democratic nomination, although supporters of Mr. Castelli are working to invalidate Mr. Putorti’s petitions by searching them for errors or inconsistencies. They have until 5 p.m. today to file specific objections with the state Board of Elections, which will then rule if Mr. Putorti should remain a candidate for Congress.
In the 24th Congressional District, Rep. Chris L. Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, is running for the Republican and Conservative ballot lines. He’ll face a primary challenge for the Republican nomination from Mario J. Fratto, a Geneva-based business owner and former lawyer.
There will be a Democrat in the NY-24, Steven Holden, who was running as a Democrat in the relatively crowded Syracuse-based NY-22. He was recruited by the local Democratic party to run in NY-24. Because he only declared an intent to run last week, the Democratic Party in Erie County on the western side of the district filed a placeholder petition, to keep the option for a candidate open even without petitioning specifically for them. Through a legal process, the person whose name is declared on those petitions in Erie County will decline the nomination and pass it to Mr. Holden, who will appear on the ballot in November without a primary challenger and without having circulated petitions in this district.
That process should be completed by Friday, Mr. Holden said.
At the state level, there will be a Republican and Democratic primary for governor, with Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul running against a number of challengers for the party nomination. Jumaane D. Williams, the New York City Public Advocate, received the Working Families Party blessing and will be the party candidate for the general election. He’s also running for the Democratic nomination. Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi, D-Long Island, is also seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.
Rep. Lee M. Zeldin, R-Long Island, is the Republican Party’s preferred candidate but is competing against a number of challengers for the party nomination, including Robert P. Astorino and Andrew H. Giuliani.
New York’s primaries will be held on June 28, and the general election will be Nov. 8.
