PLESSIS — A crawl-space fire was hampered Friday afternoon thanks to a person seeing the smoke early and a quick response from fire departments.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, first responders were dispatched to a house on Barnes Settlement Road off Route 26. Initial reports were that smoke was coming from the house, then an officer on the scene first reported seeing flames. The Plessis Fire Department arrived and flames were gone, but the crawl space was still smoking.
Crews worked the crawl space and took care of any remaining hot spots. No other parts of the home were damaged, Plessis Fire Chief Mike Hunter said.
“We could have had a really good fire going if somebody wasn’t here to see it,” he said. “It was caught extremely quick and it was a good response time from all the departments on hand today.”
The fire was reportedly electrical in nature.
Fire departments from Redwood, Alexandria Bay, Clayton and LaFargeville assisted.
