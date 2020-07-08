Podiatrist joins Carthage hospital

CARTHAGE — Former military podiatrist, Dr. Jason R. Forni will join longtime podiatrist Dr. Debra Williams at the Carthage Area Hospital’s Podiatry Clinic, 3 Bridge St., suite 5, starting July 1.
“I’m looking forward to joining the team at Carthage Area Hospital in the beautiful north country,” Dr. Forni said. “I’m happy to bring my experience in sports medicine to this area.”
Dr. Forni hails from Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio, where he attended high school. He continued his education with a bachelor of arts in biology from Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio. He received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, Independence, Ohio where he was on the chancellor’s list and dean’s list. After college, Dr. Forni began his career in the Army in 2008. His military career led him to Fort Gordon, Ga., for his residency and his Chief Residency at Fort Bragg, N.C. He was Chief of Podiatry at Fort Stewart, Ga., from 2011-2016 and was an adjunct professor at the Army Medical Department Center and School, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, from 2015-2016. Most recently, Dr. Forni was the Chief of Podiatry at Fort Drum. During his time in the military, he received the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Medal. Dr. Forni is board certified in foot surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. In his spare time, Dr. Forni enjoys outdoor activities such as cycling, hiking, reading, as well as electronics/computers and spending time with family which includes his spouse, Micah, and their three children.
The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Services include treatment of ankle pain, ingrown toenails, minor foot surgery, corns and hammertoes. Dr. Forni brings experience in forefoot and rear foot procedures, ankle arthroscopy, trauma and tendon repair, extra corporeal shockwave therapy, platelet rich plasma, familiarity with laser, radio frequency ablation and ultrasound.
