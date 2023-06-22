CHAUMONT — Residents of Point Salubrious on Wednesday voted down a proposal to create a water district by a 134-82 margin.
A special election was held to see if the owners of 329 properties in the town of Lyme wanted to proceed with a $17.48 million project that would bring municipal water service to the roughly seven-mile point.
Proponents said shore wells and other water sources have proven unreliable and that a water system could raise property values and lower insurance premiums by providing better fire protection, among other pluses.
Opponents said they were worried about the cost, which would have been an estimated $2,048 annually for each property. Concerns were also raised that access to municipal water may create additional development that would change the rural nature of the point.
