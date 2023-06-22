Water district heading for vote

Sign for the Town of Lyme offices on NY-12E on June 16, 2021. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

CHAUMONT — Residents of Point Salubrious on Wednesday voted down a proposal to create a water district by a 134-82 margin.

A special election was held to see if the owners of 329 properties in the town of Lyme wanted to proceed with a $17.48 million project that would bring municipal water service to the roughly seven-mile point.

