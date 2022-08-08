WATERTOWN — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the town of Alexandria on Saturday night, and by Sunday morning led Watertown city police on a chase around residential neighborhoods in the center of the city.
The boy, whose name will not be released due to his age, is from the village of LaFargeville, according to Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue, Sr., spokesman for the city police department.
According to state police, a Subaru Forester was reported stolen in the town of Alexandria Saturday evening.
Detective. Donoghue said a city patrol officer saw the vehicle pass them in the 100 block of Arsenal Street at about 3:41 a.m. Sunday, and witnessed it proceed the wrong direction on the one-way Arcade Street. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it proceeded on, above the speed limit but not reaching felony-level speeds. Detective. Donoghue said the fastest the vehicle went during the pursuit was 55 miles per hour in the four-lane, 35-mph section of Arsenal Street. Detective. Donoghue said the driver ignored red lights and stop signs as he fled the pursuing officer.
The vehicle reached Scio Street, where the driver struck a wall and was briefly trapped, but freed the vehicle. The vehicle proceeded up to the dead end of Scio Street before driving off the road and into the backyards of homes on North Meadow Street.
He left the vehicle stuck in the backyard of 135 N. Meadow St., which is directly adjacent to the dead end of Scio Street.
The teenager then fled the yard on foot. Police set up a perimeter around the area, eventually locating the 16-year-old and arresting him as he ran across North Meadow Street back towards Arsenal Street.
The teen was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, arraigned and released to the custody of a parent. He was given an appearance ticket to appear in city court on a number of criminal charges and traffic violations.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.