WATERTOWN — Tammy L. Gallaher, 48, of 26600 State Route 3, Watertown, was charged with third-degree stalking after she allegedly followed a woman home from work, threatened her and drove past her house multiple times honking her horn.
Ms. Gallaher was arrested Friday morning on Rail Drive. According to a police report, Ms. Gallaher followed Kari LaClair home from work on Factory Street, threatening to meet her in the parking lot to cause her physical harm.
Ms. Gallaher was told to stop, but instead she drove by Ms. LaClair’s home repeatedly while honking her horn. From Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, Ms. Gallaher allegedly sent multiple text messages through a third party, continuing to threaten Ms. LaClair. This caused Ms. LaClair to relocate her vehicle into a secure parking lot while at work and purchase a security system for her home.
Ms. Gallaher was transported to jail and arraigned in City Court on Friday.
Roy A. Mcadam, 63, of 19659 Evans Rd., Dexter, was charged Friday evening after he was allegedly driving while intoxicated on Arsenal Street.
Police say he was driving a 2009 Acura before being pulled over. According to police report, Mr. Mcadam’s BAC was .18 percent.
He was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was previously convicted of DWI in September 2014.
State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent constitutes intoxication while 0.18 percent is the threshold for aggravated DWI.
Mr. Mcadam was processed at the jail and then released with a ticket to appear in City Court on March 5.
Neal R. Hickman, 21, of 335 W. Main St., Watertown, was arrested Friday after he allegedly pushed a woman and then resisted arrest.
At around 10:10 p.m., police allege Mr. Hickman used both hands to push Marissa Hickman in her chest repeatedly during a domestic incident in the 200 block of Arsenal Street. He then allegedly refused to provide his hands for handcuffing.
Mr. Hickman was transported to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing scheduled for Saturday.
Marissa A. Hickman, 24, of 525 Mundy St., Watertown, was arrested Friday and charged with disorderly conduct after she allegedly screamed at uniformed police officers on a public sidewalk.
Ms. Hickman was transported to jail, processed and released with a ticket to appear in City Court on Feb. 28.
