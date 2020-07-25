WATERTOWN — Cory T. Norton, 26, 23320 Wyman Rd., Rodman, was charged by city police with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon after he was allegedly in possession of a sword.
Mr. Norton allegedly possessed the sword, which police say was sharpened on both sides and disguised as a walking cane, at 629 Lansing St. early Saturday morning.
A police report states Mr. Norton was previously convicted of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in December 2016.
Mr. Norton was arrested Saturday at around 2:36 a.m., transported to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
