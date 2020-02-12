Ms. Babcock was arrested at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday after she allegedly yelled then stepped in front of the officers in an attempt to prevent the arrest of Anthony Bishop. She was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Ms. Babcock was transported to jail, processed and then released with a ticket to appear in city court Feb. 28.
Anthony T. Bishop, 21, 27882 St. Rt. 342, Black River, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly grabbed an officer by his duty-vest and ripped off his police badge at Samaritan Medical Center.
At around 2:40 a.m., Mr. Bishop is alleged to have grabbed an officer at the hospital then refuse to provide his hands for handcuffing. He was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree harassment.
Mr. Bishop was transported to jail, processed and then released with a ticket to appear in city court Feb. 28.
Kimberly J. Bishop, 43, 27882 St. Rt. 342, Black River, was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly was seen in the parking lot at Samaritan Medical Center yelling profanities toward hospital staff and uninformed members of the Watertown Police Department.
Ms. Bishop was arrested at around 2:45 a.m. and charged with disorderly conduct. She was transported to jail, processed and then released with an ticket to appear in city court Feb. 28.
Hope L. Culberston, 39, 27606 NYS Rt. 3, Watertown, was arrested Tuesday evening after police allege she used an article of clothing to choke a 12-year-old child.
Police arrested Ms. Culberston at 10 p.m. after she allegedly grabbed the child by her shirt and used an article of clothing to apply pressure to the child’s neck, blocking her airway.
Ms. Culberston was charged with second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and endangering the welfare of a child. She turned herself into jail, where she was processed and issued a ticket to appear in city court Feb. 26.
Nichole A. Smith, 29, 1729 Burns Ave., Watertown, was arrested Tuesday after she was allegedly under the influence of drugs and unable to care for a child she was watching at the time.
Ms. Smith was arrested at VIP Nails Bar on Arsenal Street at around 6:45 p.m. According to a police report, Ms. Smith was acting as the sole caretaker of a 6-year-old child while under the influence of drugs. She was allegedly in such an altered state that she was unable to care for the child, the report said. Ms. Smith was transported to jail, processed and then released with a ticket to appear in city court Feb. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.