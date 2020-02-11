Mr. Simbarashe allegedly head-butted the woman, causing her nose to bleed, and then stole her phone worth $200 at a residence on Factory Street at around 12:30 a.m. The woman is a protected party of a valid stay-away order of protection issued by city court, according to a police report.
Mr. Simbarashe was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment and petit larceny. He was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending an arraignment hearing scheduled for Tuesday in City Court.
Jesse R. Davis, 24, 232 W. Main St., was arrested Monday by city police after he allegedly entered an apartment at 276 State St. without permission and then punched a hole in the wall.
Police allege Mr. Davis committed the offenses on Feb. 2, according to a report. He was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Mr. Davis was taken to the PSB, processed and then released with a ticket to appear in City Court on Feb. 27.
